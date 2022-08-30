fbpx
Events

Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Joshua Ahenkorah, KobbySalm, others thrill patrons at GNGMA 2022

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Joshua Ahenkorah, KobbySalm, others thrill patrons at GNGMA 2022
Photo Credit: GNGMA

The Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022 was graced with the ministrations of several top Gospel acts that held patrons in awe of God’s presence.

From the calm performance of Afia Sika to the praise jam from Joshua Ahenkorah and Qwame Gyedu to the energetic performance from KobbySalm and Evans Scott as well as the urban gospel family, the whole auditorium was electrified with praise and worship.

Bethel Revival Choir took the atmosphere to another level while the reigning queen on the block, Piesie Esther gently took her turn. The current female vocalist of the year, Celestine Donkor also gave out a wonderful performance.

The night was full of fun and joy. GNGMA2022 was full of joy and excitement as many patrons couldn’t hold their joy but dance their heart out the whole night. The event ended with Diana Hamilton emerging as the artist of the year. 

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

2022 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

10th July 2022
Joshua Ahenkorah: The fast-rising Obuasi based Gospel act impacting lives!

Joshua Ahenkorah: The fast-rising Obuasi based Gospel act impacting lives!

10th July 2022
Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo.

2022 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3rd July 2022
Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo.

2022 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

26th June 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker