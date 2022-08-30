Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Joshua Ahenkorah, KobbySalm, others thrill patrons at GNGMA 2022

The Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022 was graced with the ministrations of several top Gospel acts that held patrons in awe of God’s presence.

From the calm performance of Afia Sika to the praise jam from Joshua Ahenkorah and Qwame Gyedu to the energetic performance from KobbySalm and Evans Scott as well as the urban gospel family, the whole auditorium was electrified with praise and worship.

Bethel Revival Choir took the atmosphere to another level while the reigning queen on the block, Piesie Esther gently took her turn. The current female vocalist of the year, Celestine Donkor also gave out a wonderful performance.

The night was full of fun and joy. GNGMA2022 was full of joy and excitement as many patrons couldn’t hold their joy but dance their heart out the whole night. The event ended with Diana Hamilton emerging as the artist of the year.

