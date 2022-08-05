fbpx
Stonebwoy takes his Therapy tour to Germany's 'African Music Festival' this weekend!

BHIM!!!!

Stonebwoy takes his Therapy tour to Germany's 'African Music Festival' this weekend!
Photo Credit: BMG

Stonebwoy has been confirmed as the headlining act at this year’s edition of the African Music Festival.

The inclusion of the 2015 BET Award winner and four-time Best African Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year into the Germany-based festival lineup is part of the Therapy Summer 2022 festival tour, which follows his appearances at seven international music festivals earlier this year, most notably Planet Afropunk Live in the United States and City Splash Festival in the United Kingdom.

Stonebwoy heads to Emmendingen on Saturday, August 6th, days after delivering a candidly illustrious and compelling performance at the just ended Uppsala Music Festival and subsequently closing out the festival with joint performances with Morgan Heritage and The Gentleman.

He is expected to bring his impressive catalog and take audiences on an artistic journey across the world with his highly rated performances.

Now in its 20th edition, the music programme will be enriched by a fashion show, a street parade, an interfaith service, dance workshops and readings, as well as a handicraft programme for children.

There will also be delicious African cuisine and the Afro World Bazaar with clothing, fabrics, handicrafts, accessories, jewellery, decorations and much more.

The Ghanaian Reggae, Dancehall, and Afrobeats musician is currently on tour in Europe and America with his ‘Therapy Summer 2022 Festival Tour.’

The tour, which is in support of his latest music “Therapy” release via Universal Music Group / Def Jam label, will take him to eight different cities across Europe. He has previously performed at the Summer Jam Festival and the Afrobeats Festival in Germany.

Tags
