Sarkodie billed for the first ever Afrobeats Festival in Berlin, Germany!

Currently having the time of his life in South Africa, Michael Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie has been billed to perform at the “Afrobeats Festival” in July.

The “Afrobeats Festival” will be happening live in the capital city of Germany, Berlin on Saturday 9th July 2022.

The rapper took to his social media to make the news public as he pledges to thrill the people of Berlin with intriguing performances of some of his hit songs.

What’s good Germany 🇩🇪!! I’m performing at the first ever Afrobeats Festival in Berlin on July 9th! Join the movement and get your tickets at https://t.co/ulu9u4pNMl#BePartoftheMovement pic.twitter.com/439MH5WWwK — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 14, 2022

