Nektunez, MOG, Paul Cruz, Tubhani, CTea, UBeatz, RansomBeatz billed for 2nd edition of Possigee Mix Class!

Ace music producer, Awal Alhassan, popularly known as Possigee, is set to host the second edition of his Possigee Mix Class following huge success of maiden edition.

For posterity sake, the ace producer has engaged in this vision to relieve him of the burden of passing on something substantial to the next generation in the light of the Artiste/producer wars that recently took over social media.

In this regards, he has summoned the minds of globally renowned sound engineers and music producers to facilitate the event. These include;

Tubhani Muzik – Ghana

MOG Beatz – Ghana

Nektunez – USA,

Ransombeatz – Nigeria,

Cteabeatz – Ghana,

Paul Cruz – Zambia,

Ubeatz – Ghana

It’s happening live at the Kobys Event Center Off, Adjiringano Rd. Accra on the 12th – 14th July, 2022. Registration Fee for the full 3 days goes for a cool GHS 1,000.

Commenting on the event, Possigee posited, “It’s a 3-day mix and mastering class through which I will be teaching how to mix and master. The class will be done live in an auditorium. There will be series of mixing tips and how to acquire a clear and quality song.”

Patrons will be educated on the length and breadth of global standard music production, mixing, mastering, split sheets, percentage splits, copyrights, among other salient issues.

For further enquiries and registration assistance call; +233 546 046 273

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.