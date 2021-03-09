Efe Grace, Yaa Yaa spice up 3 Music Women’s Brunch with breathtaking performances

The 3Music Women’s Brunch was held in Accra, Ghana, on 8 March ahead of this year’s 3Music Awards on 27 March and had dope deliveries by Efe Grace & Yaa Yaa.

Now in its second year, the brunch, held to coincide with International Women’s Day, was hosted by the female representatives on the awards’ board in line with the 3Music Award’s social impact campaign to “amplify the need for equal representation and inclusion in the entertainment industry.”

Ahead of the event, the organisers unveiled a list of the top 30 most influential women in music to acknowledge females professionals behind outstanding accomplishments in Ghana’s entertainment space.

They include Charterhouse Ghana CEO Theresa Ayoade as well as singers Amaarae, Cina Soul, Adina, Gyakie, Efya, Eno Barony, Diana Hamilton and Celestine Donkor, among others.

“The annual 3Music Awards Women’s Brunch celebrates the women who make, enable and amplify our music while celebrating Ghanaian female artistry,” 3Media Networks CEO Sadiq Abdulai Abu said.

The event also saw the presentation of the first batch of trophies for this year’s 3Music Awards. They included Emerging Woman of the Year, Most Streamed Female Artist of the Year and Music Woman of the Year. Additionally, three female icons were presented with honorary awards.

R&B singer Gyakie took home the Emerging Woman of the Year Award, while gospel artist Diana Hamilton won the Most Streamed Female Act of the Year Award. Adina was crowned Music Woman of the Year. The recipients of the honorary awards were Diana Hopeson, actress Grace Nortey and gallerist Frances Ademola.

This year’s Women’s Brunch also featured a panel discussion hosted by broadcaster Naa Ashorkor on the topic, A Woman’s Place Is in Leadership: How Can Women Emerge as Strong Leaders at the Workplace and in the Industry? Yaa Yaa and Efe Grace were among the performers on the day.

The fourth annual 3Music Awards will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and will be broadcast on Joy Prime TV(link is external) and 3Music Awards’ Facebook page(link is external).

Abu said this year’s ceremony “affords us the opportunity to not only honour popular music and the innovation we experienced last year following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic but also to curate an experience that speaks to the now and future of music while celebrating our music history.”

