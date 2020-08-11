Events

2020 VGMA Unsung nominees to battle it out this weekend

It will air live on TV3, Tv7, HomeBase, CTV EBN & BRYT Tv

Spotlighting the next big thing in Ghana’s music space will be the battle for that one performance spot between the Unsung Nominees at The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

This highly anticipated event will be live in the Music Room this weekend, Saturday 15th August on TV3, Tv7, HomeBase & CTV at 9pm prompt.

It will continue to air on Sunday 16th August at 8pm on EBN, BRYT Tv and on CTV at 9pm.

It can also be streamed live on the Facebook page of Ghana Music Awards and on the YouTube page of Charterhouse Live.

This year’s edition is set to feature the following nominees:

  1. Gyakie
  2. Sherry Boss
  3. Imrana
  4. Abochie
  5. Teflon Flexx
  6. Kofi Jamar

