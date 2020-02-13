Wendy Shay to shutdown Accra Sports Stadium on Val’s Day

Events

The match is on February 14 - the 4th match the team has played with an entertainer present.

Leslie Botchway
Photo Credit: Wendy Shay /Twitter

Wendy Shay is the first female artiste who has been billed to perform at a Legon Cities premier league match following the likes of Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal.

The team is playing against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match which will take place on February 14, Valentine’s Day is the fourth match the team has played with an entertainer present.

Legon Cities first invited dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to perform followed by Kwesi Arthur and Medikal respectively.

Wendy Shay

Wendy shay is expected to perform during the half-time.

To make sure attendees are also not missing out on anything, Legon Cities is promising to serve spectators with free chocolates. 

Also, just like on Kwesi Arthur’s night, this game is free for every female fan who make it to the stadium to see the match.

Leslie Botchway

Leslie Botchway

