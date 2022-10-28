Attention! Def Jam Africa’s hot new Nigerian talent, KIDO MADIBA returns with a new jam

Bringing back the fire with a brand new Afrobeat gem this summer, Nigeria’s KIDO MADIBA drops Attention to all streaming platforms, available everywhere.

Ready to shake up the airwaves and dancefloors, Attention is the second single from this hot new artiste that was recently signed to Def Jam Africa as part of their proactive mission to take our continent’s sounds to the world. Pre-save here

Firmly taking his spot as one of the leaders in the Afrobeat genre, Kido Madiba has kept his head down, working hard on producing music that educates and entertains simultaneously, whilst delivering relatable connection through every beat.

Attention is the perfect way to get listeners to sit up and listen. With the message stemming from a crazy and chaotic period in a past romantic relationship, Kido uses personal inspiration to drive his penmanship, inspired by love, situational factors, humanity and his environment.

He speaks about ‘impact’ being one of his driving forces as a musician, “the definitive idea of success is broad and sometimes fleeting, so I would rather aim for impact”, he states.

Using Pidgin English as his primary singing language, the world is gravitating towards this contagious dialect as much as the danceable beats that drive the message.

At 32 years old, this artist has matured enough to bring thought and depth to his song writing, immediately noticeable and perhaps one of the reasons he stands out as a player in the field so soon.

With music being the only career option he wants to pursue, Kido is the type of artist who wears their heart on their sleeve and lays down everything for their career and fans.

Ambitious and dedicated whilst staying in touch with his humility, Kido Madiba continues to take inspiration from the greats such as Nelson Mandela, offering up his soul to the world through sound.

Watch this space!

Connect with Kido Madiba:

Instagram: @kidomadiba

Twitter: @kidomadiba

