US-based Nigerian musician Wisdom returns with risqué visuals to his latest single titled “Inside You”.

With his last major project “20 10 20”, a four-track EP dedicated to those that lost their lives at the Lekki Toll Gate massacre, Wisdom’s latest release has a more upbeat and bright theme.

Wisdom creates an Amapiano version for “Inside You”

Inside You moves away from the general the one of gloom and despair which characterized his earlier body of work.

According to Wiseman Wiz “Inside You” was inspired by a desire to push the envelope in creating a new sound that is significantly distinct from his earlier releases.

Produced by Vtek, “Inside You” as the song title suggests, is an innuendo-laden Afro-pop record that is heavy on dance elements.

It, therefore, came as no surprise when Wiseman quickly followed the original version of the record with an Amapiano remix.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.