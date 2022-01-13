fbpx
African Music

Wisdom creates an Amapiano version for “Inside You”

Photo Credit: Wisdom

US-based Nigerian musician Wisdom returns with risqué visuals to his latest single titled “Inside You”.

With his last major project “20 10 20”, a four-track EP dedicated to those that lost their lives at the Lekki Toll Gate massacre, Wisdom’s latest release has a more upbeat and bright theme.

Inside You moves away from the general the one of gloom and despair which characterized his earlier body of work.

According to Wiseman Wiz “Inside You” was inspired by a desire to push the envelope in creating a new sound that is significantly distinct from his earlier releases.

Produced by Vtek, “Inside You” as the song title suggests, is an innuendo-laden Afro-pop record that is heavy on dance elements.

It, therefore, came as no surprise when Wiseman quickly followed the original version of the record with an Amapiano remix.

