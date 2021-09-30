Knack Am: Chuq teams up with Kelvyn Boy & Teflon Flexx

Ghana-based Nigerian singer Chuq joins forces with Ghana’s Kelvyn Boy and Teflon Flexx on his new Amapiano jam titled Knack Am.

Chuq follows up on the success of his previous single to give us this new jam. Knack Am is an amapiano song ready to set the dance scene ablaze as it has all the elements of viral jam.

Stream: https://chuq.fanlink.to/knackam

Chuq also nails the feature as he calls on the afrobeats badman Kelvyn Boy, who is currently on a high with his single Choco.

Teflon Flexx noted for his dance jams, also brought the ‘stew’ as the trio blended perfectly on Knack am.

