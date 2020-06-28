The wait is over! dESH.DUBS drops ‘Champion’

dESH.DUBS, a Zambian cross-media artist, researcher, writer and social activist based in the Netherlands today releases his long-awaited single ‘Champion‘.

The single ‘Champion’ is from dESH.DUBS’ forthcoming album ”Above the Wicked” scheduled for release in August 2020.

‘Champion’ is an energetic, upbeat, bouncy and infectious track with an R&B and Dancehall influence to it.

Stream here: http://hyperurl.co/desh.champion

Sonically, it is fair to say that the song is a fusion of Dancehall, Hip-Hop, Afrobeat and with a touch of what dESH calls Zambezi.

The new song showcases dESH’ outstanding songwriting skills, using references to voodoo and old testament.

Talking about the single ‘Champion’, dESH.DUBS explains, ”This release is just a preview of what the sound and the vibe of the new album is.

‘Champion’ is about that good relationship that motivates and makes one feel like a champion. It is a down to earth song that offers an overall interesting perspective on relationships”.

Starting from an early age as a rapper and ragga toaster, he managed to make a name for himself and in collaboration.

Besides his solo projects, he worked with likes of the Black-Pact, the rap prophets and the Zambezi Symphony.

Together, they managed to shake Zambia with legendary songs and performances that reached far beyond national borders.

dESH says he is greatly influenced by 90s music the likes of Fugees, Shaba Ranks, Buju Banton, DAS EFX, Fu-Schnickens and Busta Rhymes.

