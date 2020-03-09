Fast-rising Gambian Star, Jizzle, drops new EP; Scorpion (Volume 1)

Jizzle has released smoking, blazing new EP called SCORPION. With a selection of 6 songs and two international features, it will satisfy the fan base that keeps yearning for more music from him.

Produced by Shy Boy from The Gambia, the Ep is full of vibes ranging from afrobeat, to dancehall, to afromanding to afro salsa to hip hop.

Broke Again is a testimony of his struggle from the bottom to the top as an artist. He speaks to the joy of providing financial security for his family especially his mother and his commitment to never be broke again by maintaining his musical grind.

Gang Gang is about his crew and the comradery that exist between them. The song boasts Jizzle’s success but in a playful manner. Listen/Stream here.

Jehgehma feat. IDYL from Nigeria is a dedication to that special one that he wants to get close to him immediately.

It will make the ladies swoon in desire for his attention. It speaks of his commitment to love and cherish his lady.

Levulo is a bubbly tune that expresses his journey as an artist, his word play lyrically is catchy and fresh. The song will make you want to bounce.

Bringing an Afro-salsa vibe to the Ep, Mexicana feat. OXLADE also from Nigeria will have you dancing to the Pechanga all night.

‘Where Were You’ comes with a hardcore hip hop beat that will hit the core of your being.

This banger is for all the haters who try to underrate people. It will have Jizzle fans nodding through the whole track.

On the heels of his album is ‘Finally’ which was released in July and his ‘Finally Concert’ which filled the Bakau Stadium in November making history in The Gambia.

Jizzle is so hot that the demand has to be quenched with new fresh hits. The multi-award-winning Gambian Afro-pop artist is taking his music to another level.

Scorpion is available on all digital platforms.

