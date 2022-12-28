fbpx
Top 10 Ghanaian Music Videos of 2022!

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanamusic.com presents to you the official list of the top 10 music videos that entertained viewers across the globe and set the bar a notch higher!

It’s been a thrilling ride all through 2022 with the emergence of new sounds and talents, breaking and setting of new records, and pushing the boundaries of creativity.

Ghana brought all the heat in 2022 with massive hits from Black Sherif, Kelvyn Boy, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy and many more.

Various musicians have used different means to market their music videos, including introducing unique dance moves. With the introduction of the social media platform, Tik Tok, these songs and music videos have been well promoted and subsequently garnered views.

Below is the list of top 10 music videos by Ghanaian creatives:

  1. Black Sherif ‘Kwaku the Traveller’

2. Shatta Wale ‘On God’

3.Sarkodie ‘Labadi’

4.Black Sherif ’45’

5.Akwaboah ft Cina Soul ‘Obiaa

6.Strongman ‘Goated’

7.Camidoh ‘Sugarcane Remix’

8. Gyakie ‘Something’

9. Lasmid ‘Friday Night’

10. Piesie Esther – W’aye Me Yie

