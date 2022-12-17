fbpx
5 facts about A.K Songstress you might have never known!

Get to know more about the 'Jonathan' Hitmaker

5 facts about A.K Songstress you might have never known!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Here are some facts about Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall queen, AK Songstress that you might have never been privy to!

Facts about Ak Songstress

  1. She is Ghana’s no one Artiste in Sierra Leone and ranked very high across the rest of Africa.

2. She is the third most streamed secular female artiste on Boomplay.

3. Her songs have massive air play across Africa

4. Currently her recent songs Bless my man and Someone’s boyfriend has been tagged popular by TikTok.

5. From her song Jonathan, every song the Jonathan hit maker has released has became an instant hit across Africa.

