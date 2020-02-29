Lists

Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list

Nominees list for 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 seconds ago
Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list
Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list Photo credit: VGMA

We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 21st edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2020 VGMA).

Advertisement

The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Gospel Song of the Year

Highlife Song of the Year

Hiplife Song of the Year

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of D-Black hosts Sark, Davido, Bucie, Simi, KiDi, 10 others on; The Ghana Connection

D-Black hosts Sark, Davido, Bucie, Simi, KiDi, 10 others on; The Ghana Connection

4 days ago
Photo of Stephanie Benson at it again! Videos clit! – Watch here

Stephanie Benson at it again! Videos clit! – Watch here

4 days ago
Photo of Dr Cann laments on failed Manifesto promises to the Creative Arts industry

Dr Cann laments on failed Manifesto promises to the Creative Arts industry

4 days ago
Photo of RJZ: Originator of the ‘Feels’ genre & newest Twist Entertainment Legacy signee

RJZ: Originator of the ‘Feels’ genre & newest Twist Entertainment Legacy signee

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: