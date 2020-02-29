Live Updates: 2020 VGMA nominees list

We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 21st edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2020 VGMA).

The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Gospel Song of the Year

Highlife Song of the Year

Hiplife Song of the Year