fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2023 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2023 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif. Credit: Sarkodie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #8 Ending February 25th, 2023.PWL
1.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif11
2.Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika & Andy Dosty233
3.Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM ft. All Stars131
4.More Of You by Stonebwoy424
5.Carry Go by Sista Afia51
6.HmmHm by Lyrical Joe61
7.Questions? by Freda Rhymz728
8.Something Must Happen by Keche829
9.Win by Kwaw Kese ft. Sarkodie245
10.My Darling by Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena356
11.Asem Beba by Memphis Depay11210
12.Odo Ntia by TiTi Owusu12212
13.Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers ft. Sarkodie162
14.Ohemaa by Bosom P-Yung & Lord Paper537
15.Chuchu by Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Bosom P-Yung13313
16.Lights Go Dim by Paapa Versa ft. KooKusi16417
17.Pull Up by Yaw Darling17318
18.Gyegye Me So by Ateaa Tina18219
19.Nsenkyerene by Esther Smith ft. Morris Babyface19220
20.Frass by Theo Vesachi ft. Medikal11611
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Versa Villa by Paapa Versa

Album: Versa Villa by Paapa Versa

1 week ago
Something Must Happen by Keche

Video: Something Must Happen by Keche

1 week ago
Asem Beba by Memphis Depay

Video: Asem Beba by Memphis Depay

1 week ago
Sarkodie is no where near retirement as he has revealed he still has over 800 unreleased songs!

Sarkodie is no where near retirement as he has revealed he still has over 800 unreleased songs!

2 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker