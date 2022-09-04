fbpx
2022 Week 35: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Goated by Strongman . Credit: Strongman/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #35 Ending September 3rd, 2022.PWL
1.Goated by Strongman11
2.Grace by Amerado ft. Lasmid121
3.Benzo by Malcolm Nuna323
4.Friday Night by Lasmid41
5.Please Me by Dee Moneey ft. O’Kenneth525
6.Pricey by TeePhlow424
7.10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay177
8.Road To The Jungle by Kwaku DMC81
9.Allegation by King Paluta222
10.Gbedu by Snypa ft. Ms Banks, Kwesi Arthur & Joey B436
11.Ewiase by Kweku Flick459
12.Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther21211
13.Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod1910
14.Onipa by Kweku Darlington ft. Fameye & Okyeame Kwame4912
15.Fire (Remix) by Kwame Vybz ft. Kwesi Arthur151
16.M’misami by Fancy Gadam ft. Mona 4Reall & Gee Mob66138
17.This Love by Efe Keyz15318
18.Like That by Sheila ft. Strongman181
19.Love You by 6fo191
20.Get Down by Veana Negasi201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
