2022 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Something by Gyakie. Credit: Gyakie/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #27 Ending July 9th, 2022.PWL
1.Something by Gyakie132
2.Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther243
3.Outside by DJ Breezy ft. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod31
4.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo151
5.Onipa by Kweku Darlington ft. Fameye & Okyeame Kwame51
6.Survivor by Wendy Shay285
7.Sing Your Name by Strongman ft. Mr. Drew334
8.Dangerous by Kofi Jamar ft. Khaligraph Jones8214
9.Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif187
10.Therapy by Stonebwoy399
11.On God by Shatta Wale11311
12.Baby Mama by Nanky10510
13.Odo by Edem ft. Goya Menor & S3fa13215
14.Let It Flow by Herman Suede14216
15.Nje Vuri by Fancy Gadam151
16.Win Win by Lyrical Joe ft. Kelvyn Boy16318
17.Portion by Drumz171
18.High Riddim by Mishasha181
19.Can’t Explain by PaaKofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor191
20.Ain’t Hope by T Jay Lightning201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
