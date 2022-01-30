fbpx
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 4: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Ending January 29th, 2022. Compiled weekly by Ghana Music.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Story Highlights
  • 'Obiaa' by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul maintains its position at No. 1 on this week's Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown.
  • Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade music video enters this week's Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown and debuts at No. 2.
Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul. Credit: Akwaboah/YouTube
Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown brought to you by Ghana Music.
Week #4 Ending January 29th, 2022.PWL
1.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul131
2.Non Living Thing by Sarkodie ft. Oxlade21
3.Eboso by R2Bees182
4.Gold Digga by Samsney & Black Sherif4613
5.Holy F4K by Smallgod, Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, Black Sherif & Kwaku DMC5210
6.Abotrɛ (Patience) by Amerado ft. Black Sherif1143
7.Bordoss by Quamina MP ft. Sarkodie374
8.Ɛyɛ Woaa (It’s You) by Empress Gifty829
9.Frodo Baggins by E.L ft. Nova Blaq567
10.4Eva by Eno Barony ft. Yaw Tog575
11.Asuoden by Sista Afia & Kuami Eugene3106
12.Buumu by Bosom P-Yung ft. Strongman12314
13.My Proposal by AK Songstress131
14.Comforter by Darkovibes14217
15.Your Love by Tsoobi15218
16.We Dey Street by Tha Plugzz ft. Kweku Flick & Nana Rokstar16319
17.Focus by Jay Bahd19320
18.Odo Pa by Naja ft. Strongman181
19.Egya Nyame (Father God) by Patapaa feat. Mp Trii191
20.Have Fun With It by Dedebah201
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top20GHMusicVideos Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

Watch on Top 20 Ghana Music Videos on YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Ghana's burgeoning female emcee, Dedebah gets co-signed by Kwaw Kese

Ghana’s burgeoning female emcee, Dedebah gets co-signed by Kwaw Kese

4 days ago
KiDi enlisted as only Ghanaian in 2021 Avance Media 100 Most Influential Young Africans list!

KiDi enlisted as only Ghanaian in 2021 Avance Media 100 Most Influential Young Africans list!

5 days ago
Kofi Mole warns bloggers & trolls of defaming him; soars to #1 on Apple Music Top Albums with new 'Knackaveli' EP

Kofi Mole warns bloggers & trolls of defaming him; soars to #1 on Apple Music Top Albums with new ‘Knackaveli’ EP

5 days ago
Medikal petitions court to order Police to return his gun; case adjourned again to February 15!

Medikal petitions court to order Police to return his gun; case adjourned again to February 15!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker