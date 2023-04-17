Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #15 April, 15th 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. All Stars
|1
|7
|2
|2.
|More Of You by Stonebwoy
|1
|9
|1
|3.
|Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars
|1
|15
|3
|4.
|Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene & Rotimi
|4
|3
|6
|5.
|Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Skyface SDW, City Boy, Thomas The Great, Reggie, Braa Benk, O’Kenneth & Kwaku DMC
|4
|5
|5
|6.
|Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif
|1
|22
|4
|7.
|Win by Kofi Mole ft. Kwesi Arthur
|7
|4
|7
|8.
|Adoley by Camidoh
|7
|6
|10
|9.
|Single by Kuami Eugene
|2
|22
|9
|10.
|Oh Ma Linda by Reggie ft. All Stars
|10
|1
|–
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
