2023 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #14 April, 8th 2022.
1.More Of You by Stonebwoy181
2.Yahitte Remix by King Paluta ft. All Stars262
3.Obaa Hemaa by Skyface SDW ft. All Stars1143
4.Country Side by Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif1214
5.Cinderella by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Skyface SDW, City Boy, Thomas The Great, Reggie, Braa Benk, O’Kenneth & Kwaku DMC445
6.Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene & Rotimi6210
7.Win by Kofi Mole ft. Kwesi Arthur738
8.Anadwo by Jay Bahd476
9.Single by Kuami Eugene2217
10.Adoley by Camidoh759
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

