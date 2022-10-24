fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
2022 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #42 October, 22nd 2022.PWL
1.Champagne by KiDi151
2.Gidigba by Stonebwoy262
3.Fa Ne Fom by DJ Azonto153
4.Oh Paradise by Black Sherif425
5.Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado394
6.Another One by R2bees ft. Stonebwoy536
7.Atele by Lasmid667
8.Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther3179
9.Midnight by Larruso9210
10.Something by Gyakie1178
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2022 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

8th August 2022

2022 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

1st August 2022
2022 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

25th July 2022
2022 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

18th July 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker