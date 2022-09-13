2022 Week 36: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

fbpx
Week #36 September, 4th 2022.PWL
1.Something by Gyakie1121
2.Friday Night by Lasmid1132
3.Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado335
4.10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay456
5.Kadosh by Joe Mettle363
6.Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther3124
7.Grace by Amerado ft. Lasmid728
8.Atia (Highlife) by Epixode & Kwabena Kwabena497
9.Benzo by Malcolm Nuna939
10.Survivor by Wendy Shay5910
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
