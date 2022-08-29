2022 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #33 August 20th, 2022. P W L 1. Something by Gyakie 1 9 1 2. Friday Night by Lasmid 1 11 2 3. Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther 3 10 3 4. Kadosh by Joe Mettle 4 4 5 5. Atia (Highlife) by Epixode & Kwabena Kwabena 4 7 4 6. 10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay 6 3 6 7. Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado 7 1 – 8. Survivor by Wendy Shay 5 7 8 9. Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo 1 21 7 10. Benzo by Malcolm Nuna 10 1 –

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

