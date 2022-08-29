fbpx
2022 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 34: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Week #33 August 20th, 2022.PWL
1.Something by Gyakie191
2.Friday Night by Lasmid1112
3.Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther3103
4.Kadosh by Joe Mettle445
5.Atia (Highlife) by Epixode & Kwabena Kwabena474
6.10 Toes by King Promise ft. Omah Lay636
7.Blessed by KiDI ft. Mavado71
8.Survivor by Wendy Shay578
9.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo1217
10.Benzo by Malcolm Nuna101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

