Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2022 Week 27: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #27 July 9th, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Friday Night by Lasmid
|1
|4
|1
|2.
|Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo
|1
|14
|2
|3.
|Something – Gyakie
|3
|2
|3
|4.
|Waye Me Yie by Piesie Esther
|4
|3
|4
|5.
|Survivor by Wendy Shay
|3
|5
|5
|6.
|Sing Your Name – Strongman ft. Mr Drew
|6
|2
|10
|7.
|Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy
|1
|21
|6
|8.
|On God – Shatta Wale
|1
|14
|7
|9.
|Take Me Away by Kuami Eugene
|6
|6
|8
|10.
|Hewale Lala – Perez Muzik
|7
|13
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
