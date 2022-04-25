Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2022 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #16 April 23rd, 2022.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif
|1
|4
|1
|2.
|On God by Shatta Wale
|2
|3
|2
|3.
|Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy
|1
|10
|3
|4.
|Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo
|4
|3
|4
|5.
|ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking
|2
|16
|5
|6.
|Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale
|4
|7
|7
|7.
|Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul
|3
|13
|6
|8.
|Have Mercy by Kofi Kinaata
|8
|1
|–
|9.
|Hewale Lala by Perez Musik
|7
|5
|8
|10.
|Celebrate by Kwesi Arthur ft. Teni
|6
|6
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
You must log in to post a comment.