2022 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #16 April 23rd, 2022.PWL
1.Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif141
2.On God by Shatta Wale232
3.Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy1103
4.Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. King Promise, Mayorkun & Darkoo434
5.ChopLife by King Promise ft. Patoranking2165
6.Stubborn Academy by Medikal ft. Shatta Wale477
7.Obiaa by Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul3136
8.Have Mercy by Kofi Kinaata81
9.Hewale Lala by Perez Musik758
10.Celebrate by Kwesi Arthur ft. Teni669
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

