Guest Blogger

VGMA still has issues with the Gospel Industry – Sista Ginna

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 10 mins ago
VGMA still has issues with the Gospel Industry - Sista Ginna
VGMA still has issues with the Gospel Industry - Sista Ginna

Over the years, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has limited Gospel music when it comes to nominations to mainly two categories; Gospel Song and Gospel Artiste most often, then the overall Artiste of the Year.

Advertisement

It’s quite surprising that for the first time in the history of VGMA the Gospel industry has been recognized after recording its first highest nominations/categories.

View this post on Instagram

Nominees for Gospel Song of the Year #VGMA2020

A post shared by Ghana Music (@ghanamusic) on

Representing traditional and contemporary genres on the Gospel spectrum with key categories of Female Vocalist of the Year, Best Group, Gospel Song of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song Writer the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, African Artiste of the Year, Best Video of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.

Surprisingly emerging gospel singer Efe Grace whose fanbase has grown from social media and YouTube also earned her first nomination ‘Best Female Vocalist’.

Perez Musik a talented contemporary gospel artist also for the first time nominated in the Record of the year category.

View this post on Instagram

Nominees for the Gospel Artiste of the Year #VGMA2020 #VGMA21

A post shared by Ghana Music (@ghanamusic) on

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it’s as if the VGMA board is yet to recognize Christian Hip Hop or Urban artists because they don’t receive much love “Nominations” in the major categories.

To think that Lil Zig, KingzKid, Kobby Salm, Neqta, Edem Evangelist, Bra Kobby and other dope faith-based Rap artists were all snubbed in the nominations, Faith vs. secular aside, the talents of this artist couldn’t be more different.

One may say the genre remains far behind its secular counterpart in overall popularity, I don’t see a distinction in terms of what these guys are doing artistically.

They are as many Rappers and Afrobeats artiste just as Sarkodie and others but their faith in Christ are stronger and evident in their music. Rap has always been a freedom of speech.

I can only hope for a day when a Christian rap artist will also be nominated for Rapper of the Year category.

I also think the selection of the songs and categories should be more open because a Gospel song can fit into any category.

Unfortunately, no Gospel artist was nominated for Best Collaboration even though Celestine Donkor and Nhyiraba Gideon deserved a nomination for their hit song Agbebolo.

SUMMARY OF 2020 VODAFONE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS GOSPEL NOMINEES

•Celestine Donkor – 5 Nominations
•Diana Hamilton – 5 Nominations
•MOG Music – 4 Nominations
•Joe Mettle – 4 Nominations
•Nacee – 2 Nominations
•Joyce Blessing – 1 Nomination
•Efe Grace – 1 Nomination
•Perez Music –1 Nomination
•Bethel Revival Choir – 1 Nomination
•Akesse Brempong – 1 Nomination

These categories cut across so anyone can win.

If Joe Mettle was able to win Artiste of the Year, any other Gospel artiste can also win with hard work.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Joe Mettle rallies behind lifting of Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale’s VGMA ban

Joe Mettle rallies behind lifting of Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale’s VGMA ban

3 weeks ago
Photo of George Quaye throws subtle jabs at Shatta Movement & BHIM Nation

George Quaye throws subtle jabs at Shatta Movement & BHIM Nation

28th January 2020
Photo of Nominations for 2020 VGMA to close on January 31 without extension

Nominations for 2020 VGMA to close on January 31 without extension

28th January 2020
Photo of ‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

22nd January 2020

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: