2021 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Shatta Wale names artistes on GoG album, experiences while in USA, other issues on State of the Industry Address

Audio: Who Miss Me by Shatta Wale

2021 Week 21: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2021 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Shatta Wale indirectly inspires the masses to put God first in viral photos with Duncan Williams

Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, DJ Switch & Kwame Yeboah bag awards at 2021 IRAWMA

2021 Week 19: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Shatta Wale shares stages with Ziggy Marley, Beenie Man, Gramps Morgan, others at IRAWMA this Monday, 1am GMT!