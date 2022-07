Gyakie features Davido on My Diary EP; out on Friday 22 July

2022 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Lyrics: Something by Gyakie

2022 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

For My Baby! Gyakie croons her way through her 2nd single off ‘My Diary’ EP

Weather Update! Gyakie set to unleash a sonic storm with My Diary EP on July 22!

Gyakie interviewed by GRAMMY Recording Academy’s Herbal Tea & White Sofa series!

2022 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown