Video: Ego by Givtti feat. Lyrical Joe

2022 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

‘Down Flat’ dropped directly from above & was recorded under 20 mins; I wasn’t harassed at UCC – Kelvyn Boy

Nautyca, Kelvyn Boy, Mr Drew, Krymi & more to perform at Greens Lounge anniversary

2022 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy (FK & Reezy Amapiano Remix)

Lyrical Joe eulogized by Shatta Wale as his current favorite artiste; lays claim over Amerado’s 3Music Awards win!

2022 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown