Exactly a year after breaking the internet with ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album, Omar Sterling drops tracklist of next EP!

It’s About Time! R2Bees & Sarkodie to storm New York City’s Times Square Palladium with an epic concert

This is a Golden combo, no doubt y’all! – Reggie Rockstone reacts to Omar Sterling & Black Sherif in Killbeatz’ studio

Paedae, you just fed us a classic! – Hammer

No Pressure! Omar Sterling’s ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album hits over a million streams in 48hrs!

Audio: Same Earth Different Worlds Album by Omar Sterling

Omar Sterling announces a hat trick of releases from R2Bees camp

Audio: Winners by Omar Sterling (Paedae)

Video Premiere: Astalavista by Medikal feat. Omar Sterling