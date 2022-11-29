Lyrics: King You Wanna Be by Strongman feat. Efya

[Intro: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo [Intro: Efya]I’m the king that you wanna be[Intro: strongman]YeahHey [Intro: strongman]UhNa waate anaa [Chorus: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro ooP3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo ooI’m the king that you wanna beSurely the best you would ever see

Ohhhhh

S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo

P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo

I’m the king that you wanna be

Surely the best you would ever see

[Bridge: Strongman]Yeah, I never force to live a lifeI’m here to live my life [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibeBrought a gun to fight a knife but [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see[Verse 1: Strongman]No apartment I’m living rent free in your headYour favourite is alive but lemme sing him a dirgeI’m not a tail, toss the coin and I will still be the headMummy said I will excel and truly gave me her word

Don’t waste your time fluctuating, you’re already in a deep shit

Since your plans never workout I suggest you join the keep fit

This is not your call, give the phone back to your big sis

Money on my head, my head on money like the big six

Keep watching porn-hub, one day you can take my slot/slut

Meny3 surveyor so you wonder how I knew your plot

I switched the styles many times but I no get plug

You gave me 50cent, you want to see me in the club

One day wen I die, I’ll be popping champagne in my coffin

You know why, ‘cos I know I made something from nothing

With diagrams and equations, I won’t even prove a point

You wonder why dabia me standi out a, boys a close fence no

[Chorus: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro ooP3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo ooI’m the king that you wanna beSurely the best you would ever see

Ohhhhh

S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo

P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo

I’m the king that you wanna be

Surely the best you would ever see

[Bridge: Strongman]Yeah, I never force to live a lifeI’m here to live my life [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibeBrought a gun to fight a knife but [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Verse2: Strongman]Many came many left, but still mew) ha oooWe put in many works, nti ebi mo twa mu koraa y3 w) ha ooWop3 obi de wo dompe aky3 no a, kraman me da ha ooAde3 a bodom hu y3 dede no, 3y3 okra nka wada oo

A brick at a time love is wicked so get used to hate

So many forces, but on my shoulders, I’m used to weight

Why are you sneaking through the window, when we’ve opened the gate?

Talk about Jesus Christ and I will show you my faith

Slogan no ay3 s3 ideal college, homie how can I fail

Y’aky3 ntatea mogya duro five still a olooki pale

Forget the P&L, busa woho s3 3n3 no wo make sale

Can’t take a pill for your pain, I don’t even care how you feel

No giving up

Everyday we keeping up

We no get time to take a nap

I’m on the mic so give it up

Nyame 3y3 ade3 a, wose sumina

Rap m’atwa no yopoo s3 samina

Uh

gap no emu wa ay3 s3 coke ne 7up

[Chorus: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro ooP3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo ooI’m the king that you wanna beSurely the best you would ever see

Ohhhhh

S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo

P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo

I’m the king that you wanna be

Surely the best you would ever see

[Bridge: Strongman]Yeah, I never force to live a lifeI’m here to live my life [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibeBrought a gun to fight a knife but [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see