Lyrics: King You Wanna Be by Strongman feat. Efya
Hey [Intro: strongman]Uh
Na waate anaa [Chorus: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see
Ohhhhh
S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see
I’m here to live my life [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibe
Brought a gun to fight a knife but [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Verse 1: Strongman]No apartment I’m living rent free in your head
Your favourite is alive but lemme sing him a dirge
I’m not a tail, toss the coin and I will still be the head
Mummy said I will excel and truly gave me her word
Don’t waste your time fluctuating, you’re already in a deep shit
Since your plans never workout I suggest you join the keep fit
This is not your call, give the phone back to your big sis
Money on my head, my head on money like the big six
Keep watching porn-hub, one day you can take my slot/slut
Meny3 surveyor so you wonder how I knew your plot
I switched the styles many times but I no get plug
You gave me 50cent, you want to see me in the club
One day wen I die, I’ll be popping champagne in my coffin
You know why, ‘cos I know I made something from nothing
With diagrams and equations, I won’t even prove a point
You wonder why dabia me standi out a, boys a close fence no
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see
Ohhhhh
S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see
I’m here to live my life [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibe
Brought a gun to fight a knife but [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Verse2: Strongman]Many came many left, but still mew) ha ooo
We put in many works, nti ebi mo twa mu koraa y3 w) ha oo
Wop3 obi de wo dompe aky3 no a, kraman me da ha oo
Ade3 a bodom hu y3 dede no, 3y3 okra nka wada oo
A brick at a time love is wicked so get used to hate
So many forces, but on my shoulders, I’m used to weight
Why are you sneaking through the window, when we’ve opened the gate?
Talk about Jesus Christ and I will show you my faith
Slogan no ay3 s3 ideal college, homie how can I fail
Y’aky3 ntatea mogya duro five still a olooki pale
Forget the P&L, busa woho s3 3n3 no wo make sale
Can’t take a pill for your pain, I don’t even care how you feel
No giving up
Everyday we keeping up
We no get time to take a nap
I’m on the mic so give it up
Nyame 3y3 ade3 a, wose sumina
Rap m’atwa no yopoo s3 samina
Uh
gap no emu wa ay3 s3 coke ne 7up
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see
Ohhhhh
S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see
I’m here to live my life [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see [Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibe
Brought a gun to fight a knife but [Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see
You must log in to post a comment.