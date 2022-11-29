fbpx
Lyrics

Lyrics: King You Wanna Be by Strongman feat. Efya

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Buokrom Boy by Strongman
Buokrom Boy by Strongman
[Intro: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo

[Intro: Efya]I’m the king that you wanna be

[Intro: strongman]Yeah
Hey

[Intro: strongman]Uh
Na waate anaa

[Chorus: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see

Ohhhhh
S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see

[Bridge: Strongman]Yeah, I never force to live a life
I’m here to live my life

[Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see

[Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibe
Brought a gun to fight a knife but

[Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see

[Verse 1: Strongman]No apartment I’m living rent free in your head
Your favourite is alive but lemme sing him a dirge
I’m not a tail, toss the coin and I will still be the head
Mummy said I will excel and truly gave me her word

Don’t waste your time fluctuating, you’re already in a deep shit
Since your plans never workout I suggest you join the keep fit
This is not your call, give the phone back to your big sis
Money on my head, my head on money like the big six

Keep watching porn-hub, one day you can take my slot/slut
Meny3 surveyor so you wonder how I knew your plot
I switched the styles many times but I no get plug
You gave me 50cent, you want to see me in the club

One day wen I die, I’ll be popping champagne in my coffin
You know why, ‘cos I know I made something from nothing
With diagrams and equations, I won’t even prove a point
You wonder why dabia me standi out a, boys a close fence no

[Chorus: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see

Ohhhhh
S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see

[Bridge: Strongman]Yeah, I never force to live a life
I’m here to live my life

[Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see

[Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibe
Brought a gun to fight a knife but

[Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see

[Verse2: Strongman]Many came many left, but still mew) ha ooo
We put in many works, nti ebi mo twa mu koraa y3 w) ha oo
Wop3 obi de wo dompe aky3 no a, kraman me da ha oo
Ade3 a bodom hu y3 dede no, 3y3 okra nka wada oo

A brick at a time love is wicked so get used to hate
So many forces, but on my shoulders, I’m used to weight
Why are you sneaking through the window, when we’ve opened the gate?
Talk about Jesus Christ and I will show you my faith

Slogan no ay3 s3 ideal college, homie how can I fail
Y’aky3 ntatea mogya duro five still a olooki pale
Forget the P&L, busa woho s3 3n3 no wo make sale
Can’t take a pill for your pain, I don’t even care how you feel

No giving up
Everyday we keeping up
We no get time to take a nap
I’m on the mic so give it up

Nyame 3y3 ade3 a, wose sumina
Rap m’atwa no yopoo s3 samina
Uh
gap no emu wa ay3 s3 coke ne 7up

[Chorus: Efya]Wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see

Ohhhhh
S3 wodi makyi a wabre wo kuro oo
P3 w’ahina na k) wo nsuo oo
I’m the king that you wanna be
Surely the best you would ever see

[Bridge: Strongman]Yeah, I never force to live a life
I’m here to live my life

[Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see

[Bridge: strongman]Yeah, they tried to kill the vibe
Brought a gun to fight a knife but

[Chorus: Efya]The best you would ever see

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

The Villain I Never Was by Black Sherif

Lyrics: Oh Paradise by Black Sherif

10th October 2022
Video: Labadi by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

2022 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

9th October 2022
Video: Labadi by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

2022 Week 39: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2nd October 2022
Soja by Black Sherif

Lyrics: Soja by Black Sherif

27th September 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker