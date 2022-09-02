Lyrics: Goated by Strongman

Ohene me nni hwee ny3 asaase

Ny3 me rap a obiaa de3 mmoase

Wo p3 beef a kae kae wo tirim na part time me me y3 adwuma nankwase

Me p3 violence menni peace na m’apasse

Me scent no agye baabia Mey3 ap)nkye

Yendi w’at3m still y3 b3 punche

Play dey ur eye top dea pause

Na Woka me a mesu ma wo s3 kunafo) kunu

Sie wo nt3mnt3m tes3 nkramo fo) funu

Flow so cold nti aw) de wo a punu

Mayanka ha de3 aboa bi y3 a kunu

Menny3 game boy charlie but we confirm

3ba no delivery a always I’m on time

Mede b3k) bloom bar ak)hw3 3to) ak3se3 meboa sika no ano awe Ak)nf3m

Me ne bebre na esi mu Jerry aka menkoaa

)ne ne yere gyae 10

yrs mpo a Asew y3nfa atopa na etwa ne mpoa

Forgeti dovlo Mey3 so famous

Woka mea Roberto I’m so callous

Usain bolt level I’m so far gone

Kasa no mpo mante a m3ny3 jargon

Backwards de3 never

U can say whatever

Forget awards Mey3 rapper forever

Akoa yi ne gyimi as3 naija ne eba

Wo kasa a kasa yie na me me ny3 nn3ba

Charley we dey Keep up

Range Rover velar me lines 3ny3 Pick up

Stand up but wop3 s3 wotu me dea sit up

Wony3 singer but this side wo hia backup

Berma shut up

Wow wei y3 Hot sauce

These djokovic niggas wanna Drop shot

Me ne wo nya asem a tantantan s3 obaa )w) afuro a charley )hy3 Crop top

Yeah y3nny3 p3 s3 irregular shape

Ma me kuraba na this is not your regular shit

Wo punche na obiaa anka ho hwee a mma no ny3 wo ya oo Nantwie 3nam zongo a 3nkye traffic

Never question my relevance

Na me ba mpo y3 relevant

Adanko y3 ky3 wo ewiase mogya duro nyinaa koraa wontumi ndane elephant

M’arelaxi me ny3 dede s3 ntotora

Y3 mo s3 mada a hommy na me t3 nkura

Nk)korafo) ntumi me a ny3 nkoraa

S3be wonhu s3 mete rap a wani afira

Me Punche s3 Tyson

Forgeti the hyping

Flow so enticing

Me rap y3 exciting

Adea 3te y3 nt3m no 3ny3 hyphen

Buokrom boy ny3 ade3 a mesuro ne fighting

headmaster metwa moakyi mpire

Sekan kuri mano awu 3ny3 kontomire

Ghana rapper bia mehyia no bia metu mmire

3y3 mo s3 moab3n me a still mo w) akyire

Hyping

Hyphen

Hiking

Tyson

Cyphen

Exciting

Rap head master m3 ma mo lashes