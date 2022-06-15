Lyrics: Survivor by Wendy Shay
My heart my soul my love my life
Nobody can fuck with it
Thunder fire go strike you
(Motherfucker)
For the thing you do to me
Then I no make ready for love
But the things you do make I fall
Now look at that boy monkey
He hey flex on me junky(shit)
Where the area Mattie
Sei siaa mefrewaa
Won’t picki me call
But I’m a soldier ah ah(soldier)
I’m a survivor ah ah (survivor)
And I’m a gangster ah ah
Enti minti nisuo ooh
Mada mada I dey puff and pass I dey smoke my Kush (ayy)
Mada (ayy) fake ass nigga suck your mother
Mada (I dey puff and pass I dey smoke my Kush)
I can get another you in a minute
Fuck yourself you’re not legit
And I’m glad I didn’t buy it
Cos I know motherfuckers like you
Who needs a heart when the heart has been broken
What else can I say when every word has been spoken
Omoge jaiye jaiye
Omo mi ofee ofee
Jaiye jaiye
Omo mi ofee ofee
I’m a soldier ah ah(soldier)
I’m a survivor ah ah (survivor)
And I’m a gangster ah ah
Enti minti nisuo ooh
Mada mada I dey puff and pass I dey smoke my Kush (ayy)
Mada (ayy)
Metwe me Kush a mada (o)
Mada (I dey puff and pass I dey smoke my Kush)
Number one
Number one
(Number one
