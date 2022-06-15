Lyrics: Survivor by Wendy Shay

My heart my soul my love my life

Nobody can fuck with it

Thunder fire go strike you

(Motherfucker)

For the thing you do to me

Then I no make ready for love

But the things you do make I fall

Now look at that boy monkey

He hey flex on me junky(shit)

Where the area Mattie

Sei siaa mefrewaa

Won’t picki me call

But I’m a soldier ah ah(soldier)

I’m a survivor ah ah (survivor)

And I’m a gangster ah ah

Enti minti nisuo ooh

Mada mada I dey puff and pass I dey smoke my Kush (ayy)

Mada (ayy) fake ass nigga suck your mother

Mada (I dey puff and pass I dey smoke my Kush)

I can get another you in a minute

Fuck yourself you’re not legit

And I’m glad I didn’t buy it

Cos I know motherfuckers like you

Who needs a heart when the heart has been broken

What else can I say when every word has been spoken

Omoge jaiye jaiye

Omo mi ofee ofee

Jaiye jaiye

Omo mi ofee ofee

I’m a soldier ah ah(soldier)

I’m a survivor ah ah (survivor)

And I’m a gangster ah ah

Enti minti nisuo ooh

Mada mada I dey puff and pass I dey smoke my Kush (ayy)

Mada (ayy)

Metwe me Kush a mada (o)

Mada (I dey puff and pass I dey smoke my Kush)

Number one

Number one

(Number one