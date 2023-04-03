Netizens debate Efya’s “I’m a witch” live interview comment as either reality or just an alter ego!

Ghana’s renowned songbird, Efya in an interview with Doreen Avio admitted that she loves the colour black because she’s a ‘witch’ among other reasons.

According to Efya, her fondness for the colour black is due to the fact that it blends well with every other colour, and also because she’s a witch.

“I feel like it blends with every other colour. I think black is something that fits most of the time. Also, I like it because I’m a witch,” Efya said in a recent interview with Doreen Avio on Joy Prime.

Efya added that she will walk down the aisle in a black gown, if she ever gets married.

Efya, who has nicknamed herself “nocturnal” disclosed that she gave herself the name because the nighttime is when she comes alive.

“I have insomnia don’t really sleep at night, and it’s been like that for a very long time. So, I figured I might as well make it cool because I’m a very Nokturnal being and I come alive at night.

Most of the time, I like to work late at night because it’s quiet, there’s no cars, there’s a lot of different energies going around and think it’s better to catch them at that time for creativity,” the songstress added.

