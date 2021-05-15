New Artiste

Cedi Rap: The budding rapper addressing industry issues with a “Letter To The East”

The hip-hop tune specifically targets the Eastern region's music industry

Cedi Rap: The budding rapper addressing industry issues with a "Letter To The East"
Cedi Rap: The budding rapper addressing industry issues with a "Letter To The East" Photo Credit: Cedi Rap/Facebook

Burgeoning rapper known by the stage name, Cedi Rap, has made available the most anticipated single dubbed “Letter To The East”. 

The hip-hop tune specifically targets the Eastern region’s music industry and lyrically, he has addressed issues within the fraternity. 

Known for his lyrical, delivery and flow, Cedi Rap has commended some hard-working industry persons while taking a shot at those who are in their dealings making the industry unpopular. 

For the rap culture, Cedi Rap had ping on his colleagues to be proactive and works towards perfection as he brags of being the best among all. A song produced by LowKeyBeatz

Listen on Boomplay here

Derrick Ofosu Boateng also known in the showbiz industry as Cedi Rap is a Ghanaian songwriter, Rapper and an aspiring Radio and Television Presenter.

He was born to Mr. Samuel Kena Boateng and Mrs. Francisca Boateng on the 11th of July in Akyem Tafo. Cedi Rap had his basic education at Feden Preparatory school in the Akyem Tafo located in the Eastern Region, Ghana.

After a successful graduation from the Senior High School, Derrick furthered his education to All Stars Media College in Dansoman where he studied Video editing, Television & Radio Presenting.

Over the years, the young rapper has proven to be promising and worth gold at the music market with his craft. Cedi Rap began to kiss the microphone in his early days after graduating from high school.

Growing up, he has admired the rap skills of American famous rapper, Eminem and will choose him as a mentor, hence, the young rapper had his first studio record dubbed “Not afraid”, (a song which was originally performed by Eminem)

