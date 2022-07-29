fbpx
Featured Artiste

CJ Biggerman; The Brain Behind The Lyrical War Involving Mothers 

Creativity, comedy and talent at its peak!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 18 mins ago
CJ Biggerman; The Brain Behind The Lyrical War Involving Mothers 
Photo Credit: CJ Biggerman

Creativity varies, but no one comes close to the kind of intellect CJ Biggerman possesses, which is enviable.

The rapper, who is well-known for his amazing content creation ideas, made his debut on Mother’s Day.

To honor mothers, CJ chose to produce a rap song as well as a video in which acclaimed actress and entrepreneur Ivy Adjimah is his mother.

During the freestyle, she made an amazing performance that took over the trends and went viral on social media. The video received positive responses and reviews.

With the ongoing rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, Nigerian comedian Oluwa Dollarz and his mom, Mama Dollarz responded to Big Ivy, stating that they couldn’t have watched Ghana win.

That one also sparked a lot of discussion on social media, and the battle line has been drawn as Big Ivy is currently releasing her second one.

Other African countries have opted to join the clash since it is entertaining to watch. This is not typical, especially among African mothers.

Watch and listen to both freestyles below and make your own decision. Who nailed it? 

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 18 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

King Promise reveals not writing songs is key to being a good songwriter, endorses the necessity of TikTok & inspiration behind new 5 Star album!

King Promise reveals not writing songs is key to being a good songwriter, endorses the necessity of TikTok & inspiration behind new 5 Star album!

3 days ago
Where is my honor in all I've done? They rather insult me on WhatsApp groups - Sonnie Badu lists reasons he doesn't help gifted Ghanaian Gospel acts

Where is my honor in all I’ve done? They rather insult me on WhatsApp groups – Sonnie Badu lists reasons he doesn’t help gifted Ghanaian Gospel acts

3 days ago
I have intel that Kuami Eugene wants to leave Lynx, he should have a solid team before he exits - A Plus

I have intel that Kuami Eugene wants to leave Lynx, he should have a solid team before he exits – A Plus

4 days ago
Checkout Medikal's interesting reply to why he sprayed dollars on a stripper in USA despite being married!

Checkout Medikal’s interesting reply to why he sprayed dollars on a stripper in USA despite being married!

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker