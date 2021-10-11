Scott Evans: the Urban Gospel act blazing the trail in Gospel Amapiano with ‘Ma Pe k3’

Burgeoning Ghanaian Urban Gospel act & Ma Pe k3 crooner, Scott Evans Obu known in showbiz as Scott Evans, started his early life at Dodowa and Koforidua where he completed junior high school.

He attended Teshie Presec for his senior high school education and later to the University of Ghana for his tertiary education. Stream Ma Pe K3 on all digital platforms here.

Scott Evans started his musical career professionally 6 years ago (2015). He released his debut single “Holding on” and “Good God “which was produced by Atown.

He has worked on many projects over the few years. His major project was in 2018 when he launched his album dubbed The Glory in Tema.

Scott has 1 Album and has a great line of features with artistes like Kobby Salm, Jay Songz, Edem Evangelist mega Ej ,RZN, Camidoh, Agent Synpa and Others.

@scottevanszb is one of the many blessings to the Gospel Fraternity In Ghana #MaPeK3 Jaunty!! 💥 🔥 https://t.co/Vy6HkLm61L — Nana Benyin Crentsil (@NBenyinCrentsil) October 10, 2021

Scott Evans in his musical career has won 4 awards namely,

Kingdom Honours Urban Gospel Artist of the year. GUGMA Album of the year 2019 GUGMA Song of the Year- Everyday-2019 GUGMA Video of the Year 2020

