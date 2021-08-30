Nabeyin: The Ghanaian producer who worked wonders on Kanye West’s DONDA

Scroll over to Kanye West’s 14th track on DONDA and get enshrined in the music producing abilities of Ghana’s Edgar “Nabeyin” Panford!

He is a multi-platinum music producer from San Bernardino, CA but of Ghanaian origins and brother to popular Ghanaian artist KGee who was one half of the now defunct KGPM music duo.

It’s no shock that Ghanaian talent made it into the production credits of the most anticipated album of all time with his years of experience producing for several top global music icons.

He has been producing for about 14 years and have had the opportunity to work for Drake, The Game, Miguel, Nav, Isaiah Rashad, Rich The Kid, BET, ESPN and more.

He is able to produce and compose original tracks from scratch using FL Studio 12 & scores music for commercials or films with Logic X. Nabeyin specializes in Hip Hop, R&B and Soul genres!

Taking to his socials to make the major announcement, he wrote, “This has been the hardest secret for me to keep. And I’ve kept it a secret for about a year.

BEYOND grateful to be a part of this album. Kanye west – heaven and hell (Prod. by @kanyewest @eightyocho @ojivolt @boogzdabeast@nabeyin@wallislane) | this is for you dad, this is for y’all #SanBernardino#IE” Donda out now!”

Find out more about him in an exclusive interview with Ghanamusic.com

