Meet the new Generation of Ghana Music – Singer/Producer KaySoFromTema

Singer & producer born Kwame Owusu also known as Kaysofromtema is an electronic, house, R&B and Afrobeats producer/recording artist hailing from

Tema, Ghana.

KaySo grew up in a musical home where his father was a contemporary gospel singer who also played the guitar and his mother also had a history of being a Dj.

When he was about 10 years old his

mother opened a music store where she sold cassettes and CD’s.

He fell in love with the music and always said to himself that he will make music one day if he got the opportunity without even knowing anything about studios or how music was made by then.

At age 12, KaySo and his brother got to stay with their uncle Pat Thomas (the high-life legend), this solidified a new love for producing music because he was exposed to so many musical instruments in that house.

His mum saw his love for keyboards and signed him up for lessons. Kayso received 1 nomination at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards and went on to win the award for ‘Best Hip Hop Song’ by Kwesi Arthur ‘Grind Day’ ft Sarkodie and Medikal in Accra in April 2018.

Kayso has been dubbed as ‘The new generation of Ghanaian music’. The height of his craft, Kayso has decided to focus on his own music, unleashing Your Type No Dey: which was received well by his fans.

In high school he was introduced to Fl studio and he has been making music ever since.

With the dominance of Afrobeats in Western Africa, and the majority of house and electronic music coming from the Southern Africa region, KaySo’s versatile talents have seen him produce music within both these genres.

His passion for music has led him to write and produce for some of the biggest artiste in Ghana including the most commercially successful (Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Becca, Ice Prince from Nigeria) to the most critically hyped (Wanlov the Kubolor, Wiyaala, Dex Kwasi, Ayat).

