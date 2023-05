Audio: Effiakuma Love by Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata Set To Thrill At Easter Sunday Bash At Greens Lounge

Video Premiere: Me Dem Yi (Even Me) by Jack Alolome

Video Premiere: Akosua Tilapia by Papi Adabraka feat. Vanilla

Video: Aviator by KobbyRockz

Video Premiere: Lala by Vanilla

‘Everyday’ crooner, Kofi Kinaata spells out pros & cons of being a hitmaker based off his experiences so far!

Video Premiere: Afenhyia Pa by Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

Audio: Everyday by Kofi Kinaata