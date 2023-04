Akesse Brempong elated as 4 churches adhere to his 5-yr old advice of setting up record labels!

Akesse Brempong’s latest album is indeed ‘Blessed’ after hitting over a million Spotify streams!

Video: God Is Working by Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong keeps London’s SAGA Xperience wanting more with epic delivery!

Ghana’s Akesse, MOG, Mettle, Sonnie ,others extend felicitations to Dunsin Oyekan after surviving deadly accident!

Yes Lord! Herty Corgie proclaims in latest Akesse Brempong assisted Reggae audiovisual

Video: Ewe Bongo Worship by Bethel Revival Choir feat. Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong’s songs attract a plethora of shocking testimonies including a still born coming back to life!

Video: Good God (Oye) by Akesse Brempong