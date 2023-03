Beef cooking? TeePhlow replies Medikal; claims he is a cry baby who just wants attention as VGMA nears

Medikal says he didn’t reply Amerado’s diss track because he isn’t on his level; claims Teephlow is jealous of him!

Medikal confirms fall out with longtime manager, Flow Delly over a sensitive issue – full gist here!

2023 Week 11: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

If you were a twin, I will still choose you, love you – Medikal to Fella Makafui amidst Sister Deborah feature brouhaha

2023 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Fella Makafui, others react after Medikal releases visuals for Sister Deborah assisted; Cold & Trophies

Video: Cold & Trophies by Medikal feat. Sister Deborah

Maturity or insensitivity? Medikal & Sister Derby reunite for new ‘Cold & Trophies’ single