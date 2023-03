Single: My Grand Fada by Patapaa feat. Ada

Video Premiere: Atopa by Patapaa feat. Fada Leezy

Patapaa sets Twitter on fire after this reply to Kwadwo Sheldon and Jay Z!

Patapaa Amisty vexed over funny Photoshop image of himself!

2022 Week 23: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Homonizer [A Diss To ZionFelix] by Patapaa feat. RealDerby Hot

Zionfelix is a backbiter, he might be into my wife – Patapaa speaks for the first time after wife’s interview

2022 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

We are not divorced, I love to go clubbing although I’m married – Patapaa’s wife speaks