Video: Nyame Adwene by Esther Smith feat. Morris Babyface

Esther Smith justifies marital exit with death of Nigeria’s Osinachi following her latest ‘Wanimonyam So’ album release

Esther Smith’s lost opportunity on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift project & what it means for Ghana’s Gospel music industry!

Producer Wars: Morris Babyface teases with list of 40 hitmakers he produced ahead of solo #BehindDaHitz challenge