Video: Songs Of Gratitude by Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle lights up Christmas with 25th December concert!

Video: I Trust In You by Joe Mettle feat. Niiella

Keepers House Chapel Intl becomes first Ghanaian church to own music label; out with a Joe Mettle assisted single; Beautiful God

Ghana’s Akesse, MOG, Mettle, Sonnie ,others extend felicitations to Dunsin Oyekan after surviving deadly accident!

Video: Kadosh by Joe Mettle

Album: The Kadosh by Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle set to bless souls with ‘The Kadosh’ album on July 29 & we can’t wait!

This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo – Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday