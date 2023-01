Akesse Brempong keeps London’s SAGA Xperience wanting more with epic delivery!

Ghana’s Akesse, MOG, Mettle, Sonnie ,others extend felicitations to Dunsin Oyekan after surviving deadly accident!

Yes Lord! Herty Corgie proclaims in latest Akesse Brempong assisted Reggae audiovisual

Video: Ewe Bongo Worship by Bethel Revival Choir feat. Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong’s songs attract a plethora of shocking testimonies including a still born coming back to life!

Video: Good God (Oye) by Akesse Brempong

4 months after it’s release, Akesse Brempong’s ‘Blessed’ album lives up to its name!

MOGmusic to host Donnie McClurkin live in Ghana for New Wine Concert; Delta Airline to fly in guests from abroad for free!

‘My God!’ will be your exact reaction after watching visuals of Halal Afrika’s Akesse Brempong-assisted Reggae jam