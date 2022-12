Highlights of 2022 Afrochella Day 1: Ayra Starr’s stage fall, Kwesi Arthur, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale epic delivery!

Clap for Ghana! – Shatta Wale lauds colleagues for pulling successful concerts this December; emphasizes unity in taking Ghana music global

Video: IDGAF (Viral Video) by Medikal feat. Shatta Wale

Booked & Busy! List of all confirmed Shatta Wale events this holiday season

Wizkid Accra concert no-show: Shatta’s comment, WizKid, King Promise & organizer’s apology, celeb reactions

Shatta Wale storms the streets with Medikal, Fella & curvy ladies for Shaxi Activation Float

Eeeerrmmm?! – Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale’s indirect request to marry her

Hard guy on one knee! Shatta Wale apologizes to main sponsor of Hogbetsotso event for his no-show

Medikal & Fella dispel breakup rumors after being spotted together in Shatta Wale’s mansion