Video: Siri by Medikal

Album: Society by Medikal

Booked & Busy! List of all confirmed Shatta Wale events this holiday season

Wizkid Accra concert no-show: Shatta’s comment, WizKid, King Promise & organizer’s apology, celeb reactions

Video: Doe by Criss Waddle, Medikal & Kofi Badd

2022 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Shatta Wale storms the streets with Medikal, Fella & curvy ladies for Shaxi Activation Float

Eeeerrmmm?! – Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale’s indirect request to marry her

2022 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown