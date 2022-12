Empress Gifty consoles embattled husband, Hopeson Adorye after National Security job dismissal!

Empress Gifty headlines ‘Hallelujah Dubai’ this November!

Empress Gifty crowned as an honorary chief by Nigeria’s Igbo community in Ghana; shows appreciation!

Empress Gifty cites ‘evangelism’ as reason for controversial costume on Ashaiman To Da World stage!

Empress Gifty exposes backbiting artistes & friends; shares secret to her youthful look!

Empress Gifty unveiled as Terrorism Awareness Campaign ambassador by Ministry of National Security

Empress Gifty brings the heavens down with creativity, skill & the anointing at TREC’22!

Empress Gifty taps Nigeria’s Okopi Peterson, Tagoe Sisters, Jac, Lokko, Jeshrun & a surprise act for TREC 2022 on May Day!

Divorce only exposes your weakness – Empress Gifty says as she shares a throwback picture ahead of TREC 2022